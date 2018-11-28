Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) Coverage Initiated at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,989,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 354.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 867,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 676,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 385.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 577,698 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 114.2% during the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,511,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

