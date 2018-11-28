Effect.AI Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $2,388.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Effect.AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.02368046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00124662 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00194619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.07 or 0.08653324 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,668,526 tokens. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

