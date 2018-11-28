Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Stake Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $34,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.79.

NYSE:EW opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,506,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,300.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $5,084,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,284,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,948 shares of company stock valued at $30,854,335. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

