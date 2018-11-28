EDRCoin Achieves Market Cap of $481,856.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00003978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $481,856.00 and approximately $9,321.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded 110.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000182 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000067 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,628,979 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794,226 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

