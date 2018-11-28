Edison International (EIX) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $57.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.54.

Shares of EIX opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.01. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $81.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,922,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,686,760,000 after buying an additional 392,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,815,000 after buying an additional 458,151 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,336,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,767,000 after buying an additional 185,127 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,742,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,403,000 after buying an additional 646,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

