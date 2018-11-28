Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Holdings Trimmed by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 640,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,412,000 after acquiring an additional 58,928 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 361.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 22,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 45,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 11,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $1,772,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 9,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $1,495,382.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,658.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,410 shares of company stock worth $16,170,408 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

Ecolab stock opened at $153.95 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

