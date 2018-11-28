Echostar Co. (SATS) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,493,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,911 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Echostar were worth $69,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 1,812.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 911,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 864,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,519,000 after buying an additional 542,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,253,000 after buying an additional 458,153 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 863,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,326,000 after buying an additional 408,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,291,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,336,000 after buying an additional 316,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

SATS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Echostar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Echostar Co. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Echostar had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Echostar Profile

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

