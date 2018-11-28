EchoLink (EKO) Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Million

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.50 million and $100,614.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Hotbit and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.02340809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00124229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00194647 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.53 or 0.08659294 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink’s genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,810,007 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.