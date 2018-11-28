Ebix Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (EBIX)

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Ebix has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ebix to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Ebix has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Ebix’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, December 14th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 20th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 13th.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). Ebix had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $128.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.63 million. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ebix will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBIX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Maxim Group set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Ebix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ebix in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 12,800 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $988,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,425,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,485,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Raina purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,599,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,817,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

