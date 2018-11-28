Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 107.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth $193,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,542,000 after buying an additional 43,271 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth $300,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 33,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,520,018.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,984 shares of company stock worth $6,618,100.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EV shares. ValuEngine lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Eaton Vance from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.50 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

EV stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 21.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 56.45%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

