Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Holdings Lifted by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.77%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $2,082,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Revathi Advaithi sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $1,286,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,617,645. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $97.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

