Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 462.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Eastgroup Properties worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 42.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 9.5% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 11.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $25,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $100.86.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

