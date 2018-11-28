Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,044.85% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2822.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 365.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.29. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $764.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

