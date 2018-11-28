Dynatronics (DYNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.37

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $21.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.09.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.89% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

