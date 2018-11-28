Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Invests $272,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stock

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 67,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,798.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of MCD opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $188.90. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

