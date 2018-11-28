Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.17

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 58123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $167.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.82 million. Analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

