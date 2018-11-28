Ducommun (DCO) Upgraded at TheStreet

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,864,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ducommun by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 72,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Ducommun by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.