Dropbox (DBX) Shares Gap Down to $23.04

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.99, but opened at $23.04. Dropbox shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 199608 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dropbox to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dropbox from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.74 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 158.23%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $358,379.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $26,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,216.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,823 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 35.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 185.2% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,118,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 726,562 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

