Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (DCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th.

NYSE:DCF opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

In related news, insider Leland Hart purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

There is no company description available for Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc.

