Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dr. Reddy’s enjoys a strong position in the generics market. As of Sep 30, 2018, Dr. Reddy’s had 113 generic filings (110 abbreviated New Drug Applications [ANDAs] and three new drug applications) that are pending for the FDA approval. Of these ANDAs, 63 were Para IV filings and 32 have first-to-file status. Approval of new generics should further bolster the portfolio. The company is also making inroads in the lucrative biosimilars market. In addition, the company’s focus on operational efficiencies helped in significantly improving its margin profile. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, price erosion in North America Generics market still persists. The European market is also witnessing a decline due to higher price erosion in some of the key molecules. Dr. Reddy’s is undertaking strategic measures to combat these challenges.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 29,814.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 860,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 3,398.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after buying an additional 557,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,941.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 289,942 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,735,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,049,000 after buying an additional 175,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

