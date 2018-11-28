Donationcoin (DON) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Donationcoin (CURRENCY:DON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Donationcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Donationcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Donationcoin has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Donationcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Donationcoin Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. The Reddit community for Donationcoin is /r/Donationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Donationcoin’s official Twitter account is @Donationcoin . Donationcoin’s official website is donationcoin.org

Buying and Selling Donationcoin

Donationcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donationcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donationcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donationcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

