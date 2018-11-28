Donald S. Moss Purchases 5,000 Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Stock

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Director Donald S. Moss purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,414.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CTT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 392,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,082. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.29 million, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.98. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 90.95%. The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

CTT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Catchmark Timber Trust to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, well-timed real estate sales and investment management. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

