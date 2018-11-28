Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144,438 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $31,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 859.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Macquarie set a $74.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Argus raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.58.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.78%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

