Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,851 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $247,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,699,871,000 after buying an additional 78,034 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,094,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 35.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,035 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 59.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,377,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,300,000 after purchasing an additional 513,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,062,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $258.32 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $214.03 and a 12 month high of $262.23. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Barclays upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

In related news, EVP John D. Eudy sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $42,168.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,066.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total value of $760,921.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,482.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,398. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

