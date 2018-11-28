Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $554.03 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,402,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $554,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. grace capital bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $147.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.51 and a fifty-two week high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. TD Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.47.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

