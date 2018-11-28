Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $267.43 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $267,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,824.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,690.34 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $34.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,917.94, for a total transaction of $565,792.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 883 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,347 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $2,000.00 price objective on Booking and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,160.00 price objective (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush set a $2,500.00 price objective on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,240.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,159.87.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

