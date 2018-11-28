Digital Asset Exchange Token (DAXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Digital Asset Exchange Token (CURRENCY:DAXT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Digital Asset Exchange Token token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Digital Asset Exchange Token has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. Digital Asset Exchange Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of Digital Asset Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00022904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.02228276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00124564 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00197514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.37 or 0.09153683 BTC.

Digital Asset Exchange Token Token Profile

Digital Asset Exchange Token’s total supply is 112,516,628 tokens. The official website for Digital Asset Exchange Token is daxt.io . Digital Asset Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockEx

Buying and Selling Digital Asset Exchange Token

Digital Asset Exchange Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Asset Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Asset Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

