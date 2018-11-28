dietbitcoin Price Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (DDX)

dietbitcoin (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 74.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, dietbitcoin has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. dietbitcoin has a market cap of $118,646.00 and $360.00 worth of dietbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dietbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00001199 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00022891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.99 or 0.02189263 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00124477 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00197448 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.96 or 0.09107877 BTC.

dietbitcoin Profile

dietbitcoin’s total supply is 2,257,156 coins. dietbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @diet_bitcoin . The official website for dietbitcoin is www.dietbitcoin.org

dietbitcoin Coin Trading

dietbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dietbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dietbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dietbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

