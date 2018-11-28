Diageo plc (DEO) Stake Lessened by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 428,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,750,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after purchasing an additional 125,249 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $145.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.22 and a 1 year high of $151.30.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

