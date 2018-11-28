DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) Insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Acquires 113,900 Shares

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 113,900 shares of DHX Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$284,750.00.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DHX Media alerts:

On Tuesday, November 27th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 350,000 shares of DHX Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$868,000.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 61,330 shares of DHX Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,898.90.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 326,000 shares of DHX Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$762,840.00.

DHX opened at C$3.29 on Wednesday. DHX Media Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.50 million. Analysts predict that DHX Media Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHX. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Cormark lifted their price target on DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on DHX Media from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/dhx-media-ltd-dhx-insider-fine-capital-partners-l-p-acquires-113900-shares.html.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.