Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,288,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 121.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 15,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 37.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

