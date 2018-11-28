Deutsche Telekom (DTE) PT Set at €18.80 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €18.80 ($21.86) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DTE. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a €17.20 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.95 ($19.70).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €15.40 ($17.90) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

