Deutsche eMark Price Tops $0.0075 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $314,459.00 and approximately $1,447.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C-Patex, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 48,979,594 coins and its circulating supply is 41,997,618 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

