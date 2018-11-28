DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 35,785 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.3% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $68.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $928.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.58 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

