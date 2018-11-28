Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Holdings Lifted by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,402,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,371,000 after acquiring an additional 468,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,829,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,928,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,773,000 after acquiring an additional 163,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,734,000 after acquiring an additional 182,351 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 25,488.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,394 shares during the period.

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. 20,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,567. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

