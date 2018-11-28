DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Macy’s Inc (M)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Macy’s worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Macy’s by 36.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 227,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 61,171 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Macy’s by 41.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 141,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 41,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Macy’s by 64.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 225.6% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 45,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Macy’s from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

In related news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 4,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $165,913.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,562.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William H. Lenehan acquired 3,154 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $100,107.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,932.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 233,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,972 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 6.72%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

