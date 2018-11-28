DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,997 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,065 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. AO Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 284,940 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total transaction of $7,041,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.22, for a total value of $463,521.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,711 shares of company stock valued at $62,090,136 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $237.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Shares of PANW opened at $166.59 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $140.12 and a 1 year high of $239.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -302.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $658.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

