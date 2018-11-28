DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.11 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $205,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.85, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $112.84 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $5,673,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at $49,292,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $405,875.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,014 shares of company stock worth $23,922,960. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. ValuEngine cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.44.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

