Deere & Company (DE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 61.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 247,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389,816 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $37,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,120,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,898,000 after acquiring an additional 316,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,909,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 11.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,491,000 after acquiring an additional 303,621 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Deere & Company by 86.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,359,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 22.7% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,946,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

