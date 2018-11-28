Deere & Company (DE) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 2.42

Media stories about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deere & Company earned a coverage optimism score of 2.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Deere & Company’s score:

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cfra set a $158.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

NYSE DE opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

