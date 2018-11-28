Debitum Network (DEB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $53,900.00

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Debitum Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Debitum Network has a market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.06 or 0.02262319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00126296 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00198360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.08737539 BTC.

About Debitum Network

Debitum Network’s genesis date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network . The official message board for Debitum Network is blog.debitum.network . Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

