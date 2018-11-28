DaxxCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (DAXX)

DaxxCoin (CURRENCY:DAXX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. DaxxCoin has a total market cap of $57,968.00 and $0.00 worth of DaxxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DaxxCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One DaxxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DaxxCoin

DaxxCoin (CRYPTO:DAXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. DaxxCoin’s total supply is 545,891,780 coins and its circulating supply is 520,891,780 coins. DaxxCoin’s official Twitter account is @daxxcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . DaxxCoin’s official website is daxxcoin.org

DaxxCoin Coin Trading

DaxxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaxxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaxxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaxxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

