Daniel J. Lindquist Purchases 2,000 Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (FDEU) Stock

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) VP Daniel J. Lindquist acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,727. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 49.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 219,417 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,451 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

