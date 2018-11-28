D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 363 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.79.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $4,738,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,026 shares in the company, valued at $10,949,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,506,041.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,300.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,948 shares of company stock valued at $30,854,335. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

