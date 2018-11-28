D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 32,383 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 32,383 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 61,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 41,223 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 32,383 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/d-a-davidson-co-buys-32383-shares-of-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.