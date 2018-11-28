D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 23.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 18.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 985,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 150,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.3% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 183,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

