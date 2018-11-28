CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.47 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

CVBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.02. 14,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,897. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

In other news, EVP Yamynn Deangelis sold 10,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $224,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,737.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 89,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,496,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 215,461 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

