CubeSmart (CUBE) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,629,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,146,000 after purchasing an additional 537,665 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 8,474,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after acquiring an additional 875,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,807,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,375,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after acquiring an additional 125,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,111,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.22 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $153.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.76 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

