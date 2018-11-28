Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Position Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,552,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,598 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $94,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 6.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,665,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,679,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,842,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,650,000 after purchasing an additional 219,297 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,413,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,041,000 after purchasing an additional 336,473 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,668,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,731,000 after purchasing an additional 401,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,581,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

CTRP stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTRP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Ctrip.Com International Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

