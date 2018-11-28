CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0607 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE CRT.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.15. 75,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,694. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.50 and a one year high of C$15.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT) is a closed-end real estate investment trust. The Trust’s principal objective is to create Unitholder value over the long-term by generating reliable, durable and growing monthly distributions on a tax-efficient basis. The Trust is engaged in the ownership and operation of retail investment properties located in Canada.

